Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 22 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested two men, who had been absconding, for giving 'triple talaq' to their wives in separate cases in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district.

Delhi resident Azam gave 'triple talaq' to his wife Asma Khatun on February 6 while Sameydin had given 'triple talaq' to Firdosi Begum on February 4, police said.

Police had booked the accused under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 after the women had lodged complaints against their husbands.

