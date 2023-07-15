Jalaun (UP), Jul 15 (PTI) Two children and a woman were killed after a gas cylinder exploded in the Orai area of Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district, police said on Saturday.

Four others were injured in the accident that took place in a house in the Kanshi Ram Colony, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Aseem Chowdhary said the explosion occurred when Ashok was trying to extract brass from junk items using a gas cutter on Friday night.

While operating the cutter, the cylinder caught fire as gas was leaking from it, the officials said.

Seven people, including children, of his family were injured. The injured were admitted to the Medical College Orai.

He said that Payal (4), Aarohi (2) and Shakuntala (49) died on Saturday afternoon during treatment.

