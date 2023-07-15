Mumbai, July 15: Power TV, a Kannada channel, has made a groundbreaking move by introducing the first AI news presenter in South India. Soundarya, the AI presenter, made her debut on Tuesday during the channel's inaugural news show. This significant development marks the entry of Artificial Intelligence (AI) news presenters into the Indian TV news industry.

She started her pitch with, “Hello, everyone. AI is leaving its footprint in every industry, and it has entered the TV news industry as well. A few of my colleagues (AI news presenters) started presenting news on some of the channels in north India. I am Soundarya, south India’s first robotic anchor by Power TV.” In addition to introducing Soundarya as the first AI news presenter in South India, Power TV, the Kannada channel, has ambitious plans to experiment with a range of news shows featuring the innovative AI presenter. AI News Anchor Lisa Video: Odisha-Based OTV Launches News Presenter Powered by Artificial Intelligence.

Joining the trend, several other channels across the country have also introduced their own AI-powered news presenters. In a recent development, OTV, an Odia channel, unveiled Lisa as the state's first AI news presenter. Lisa garnered immense attention on the internet due to her seamless news presentation abilities in both English and Odia, impressing a wide audience with her flawless delivery. The launch of Lisa on OTV created a significant buzz in the industry. AI Anchor Sana: India Today Group's Vice Chairperson Kalli Purie Introduces Aaj Tak's First News Presenter Powered by Artificial Intelligence (Watch Video).

The India Today group, in a significant development in Indian TV journalism, introduced Sana as the country's first AI news presenter for their Hindi channel, Aaj Tak, in March. While there is still a considerable distance to cover before AI news presenters can fully replace human counterparts seamlessly, the launch of Sana has captured the attention of AI enthusiasts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2023 09:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).