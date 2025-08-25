Bulandshahr, August 25: Eight people were killed and around 40 injured when a container collided with a tractor carrying devotees near Ghatal village on National Highway 34, in Bulandshahr's Arnia police station area, officials said. Bulandshahr SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh said the victims included a child and two women.

The devotees were travelling from Kasganj to Gogamedi, Rajasthan, to visit Jaharpir (Gogaji). Police and administrative officials, including the District Magistrate and SSP, rushed to the site after the accident. Bulandshahr Road Accident: Bike Catches Fire After Truck Collision, Rider in Critical Condition (Watch Video).

Container Hits Tractor in Bulandshahr

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Visuals from the spot where 8 people died and 43 got injured after a container hit a tractor full of devotees of Gogaji, going to Gogamedi, Rajasthan, from Kasganj, near Ghatal village on National Highway 34 under Bulandshahr police station. pic.twitter.com/yjpqNnOhhJ — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2025

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | 8 people dead and 43 injured after a container hit a tractor full of devotees of Gogaji, going to Gogamedi, Rajasthan, from Kasganj, near Ghatal village on National Highway 34 under Bulandshahr police station: Bulandshahr SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh. (Visuals… pic.twitter.com/i7EPRf3zq0 — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2025

The injured were admitted to nearby hospitals, and the bodies of the deceased were taken into custody for post-mortem examination, SSP Singh added. Further details about the incident are awaited.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)