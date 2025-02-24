A horrific accident took place in Bulandshahr’s Dariyapur, where a speeding truck collided with a motorcycle, causing the bike to catch fire. The rider sustained severe burn injuries and was immediately referred to a higher medical centre in critical condition. Eyewitnesses described the scene as devastating, with flames engulfing the motorcycle after the impact. The police arrived at the spot and began an investigation into the incident. Shocking visuals from the accident site have surfaced, highlighting the severity of the crash. Authorities are working to determine the cause of the accident while the victim fights for his life in the hospital. Bulandshahr Road Accident: Dense Fog Causes Multi-Vehicle Collision on National Highway-91 in Uttar Pradesh, Several Injured (Watch Video).

Bike Catches Fire After Truck Collision, Rider in Critical Condition

हादसे की बेहद दर्दनाक तस्वीर। बेकाबू ट्रक की चपेट में आने से बाइक में लगी आग,बाइक सवार युवक आग से गंभीर रूप से झुलसा,नाजुक हालत में हायर सेंटर रेफर,हादसे की दर्दनाक तस्वीर आई सामने,मौके पर पहुँची पुलिस कार्रवाई में जुटी,बुलंदशहर दरियापुर पर हुआ हादसा।@DeepikaBhardwaj pic.twitter.com/aeJavyol5p — Naseem Ahmad Journalist NDTV (@NaseemNdtv) February 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)