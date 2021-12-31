Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held a roadshow in Bareilly.

The roadshow started from the Bada Bazar area and will end at the Patel Chowk area here.

A large number of people turned up to participate in the roadshow.

"The roadshow in Bareilly is indicating towards the massive victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in UP's Assembly polls," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

The Union Minister is addressing rallies in the state as part of BJP's campaign for assembly polls which is scheduled for next year.

Earlier in the day, Shah visited Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Temple in Ayodhya. He also addressed public rallies in Ayodhya and Sant Kabir Nagar.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates. (ANI)

