Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Vice Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Women's Commission, Aparna Yadav, on Friday met Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali and extended her wishes on the occasion of 'Alvida namaz' and the upcoming Eid festival.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav emphasised the importance of unity and said, "We are people of 'Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb' and celebrate all festivals together, that is why I came here today to meet Maulana. I wished him on for 'Alvida namaz' and wished him for Eid."

Earlier in the day, the Sambhal administration issued instructions to ensure that 'Alvida namaz' is offered only at Eidgahs and mosques, avoiding road congregations. Stringent security measures were taken to maintain law and order during the festivities.

Rapid Action Force and Sambhal Police conducted a flag march outside the Jama Masjid to avoid any disruption during the last Friday of Ramzan.

Sambhal District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya added that adequate forces have been deployed to ensure a peaceful celebration.

Speaking with ANI, DM Rajender Pensiya said, "All the people have assured us that they will extend their support...Orders have been issued not to offer namaz on the roads...Adequate force has been deployed. "

Sambhal ASP Shrish Chandra informed that the police are monitoring the situation with Drone surveillance and CCTVs

"The Police force has been deployed in Sambhal ahead of the Alvida ki Namaz today. The Namaz will be conducted peacefully... Drone surveillance is done along with monitoring through CCTV... No one will offer namaz on roads; this has been directed," he told ANI.

Gautam Buddha Nagar Police have implemented section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) throughout the district from March 28 to March 31, in view of Alvida Jumma (the last Friday of Ramzan), Cheti Chand festival and Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

Prayagraj Police have also taken precautionary steps to avoid any disruption. ACP Ajay Pal Sarma said that meetings of peace committees have been held in all police station areas and the district. (ANI)

