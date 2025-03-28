New Delhi, March 28: Asserting that his government is committed to the all-round development of Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the Cabinet decisions approving the inclusion of the Kosi Mechi Intra-State Link Project under the PMKSY-AIBP and a four-lane Patna-Sasaram corridor project. The Cabinet has approved the inclusion of Bihar's Kosi Mechi Intra-State Link Project under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana-Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme (PMKSY-AIBP) to enhance irrigation and flood management in the region.

It has also approved a four-lane access-controlled Patna-Sasaram corridor project in Bihar at an estimated cost of Rs 3,712.4 crore, an official statement said. In a post in Hindi on X, Modi said, "We are committed to the all-round development of Bihar. In this connection, today, the Kosi-Mechi Intra State Link Project has been approved under the Prime Minister Agricultural Irrigation Scheme." "While this will provide water for irrigation in a large area, it will also increase the income of farmer brothers and sisters," he added. Cabinet Approves Nutrient-based Subsidy Rates for Kharif Season on Phosphatic, Potassic Fertilizers.

In another post, Modi said, "Boosting Bihar's progress! Cabinet's approval for a 4-Lane greenfield and brownfield Patna-Arrah-Sasaram corridor is great news for the people of Bihar. It will encourage economic growth and reduce traffic congestion as well." The Union Cabinet on Friday also approved a Rs 37,216-crore subsidy on phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers for the Kharif (summer-sown) season this year as part of its efforts to provide soil nutrients to farmers at a reasonable rate.

On the development, Modi said, "In the interest of farmer brothers and sisters across the country, today, our government has approved nutrient based subsidy on phosphatic and potassic fertilisers for Kharif season-2025. This will not only make fertilisers available to the farmers at cheaper rates, but will also ensure food security." The government has also approved a Rs 22,919-crore scheme to make India self-reliant in electronics-component manufacturing, attract large investments in the segment and create jobs. 7th Pay Commission DA Hike: Union Cabinet Approves 2% Increase in DA, DR for Central Government Employees and Pensioners.

In another post on X, Modi said, "A strong impetus to self-reliance and making India a hub for electronics component manufacturing! The Cabinet approval for the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme will attract investments and boost job creation. It will encourage innovation as well."