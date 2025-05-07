Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 7 (PTI) The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Wednesday extended its support to the central government over 'Operation Sindoor' and announced the postponement of all its agitations, dharnas and protest.

In a video message posted on Facebook, BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said the decision was taken keeping in mind the current atmosphere in the country.

Earlier, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait had announced a tractor march to protest against the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir Valley's Pahalgam that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead. The date for the march will be decided in the coming days, he had informed.

“We have postponed all our agitations and movements due to the situation after Operation Sindoor. We welcome the action taken and urge the government to continue taking strict steps against terrorism,” Tikait said.

He also congratulated the authorities on the operation and extended full support to the government in its fight against terrorism.

The BKU has been holding protests over various issues related to farmers' interests.

On May 2, Tikait was allegedly heckled at the ‘Akrosh' rally organised by some right-wing groups to protest the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly holidayers, on April 22. The farmer leader was reportedly asked to leave.

In the commotion, his turban fell, as seen in some purported videos of the incident.

“The incident was not spontaneous. It was pre-planned and driven by political motives," Naresh Tikait had said. Rakesh Tikait also denounced the alleged heckling, saying he believed it was a political sabotage.

Earlier, Naresh Tikait had also announced that the panchayat would be held at the GIC ground to deliberate on the incident, calling it part of a conspiracy orchestrated by a “political party" to weaken the farmers' movement.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) had also condemned the alleged attack on Tikait.

