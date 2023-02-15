Lucknow, Feb 15 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Assembly's Budget session will start from February 20 and will continue till March 10, a senior official said here.

According to the schedule finalised by Speaker Satish Mahana, Governor Anandiben Patel would address a joint sitting of the upper and lower houses on the first day.

Also Read | Nikki Yadav Murder Case: CCTV Footage Shows Victim Entering Her Residence Before Being Killed.

The state budget will be presented on February 22, and there would be a three-day holiday from March 7-9 on account of Holi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)