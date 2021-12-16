Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 16 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government is scheduled to table its second supplementary budget in the Assembly for the financial year 2021-22 on Thursday.

The proposal for the supplementary budget was approved by the State Cabinet in a meeting held at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence.

The cabinet is likely to add new schemes to this supplementary budget. The budget is likely to be focused on infrastructure, youth, and welfare schemes.

Along with the second supplementary budget, the Uttar Pradesh government is also likely to table an interim budget for the financial year 2022-2023. (ANI)

