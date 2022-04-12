Baghpat (UP), Apr 12 (PTI) A charred body of a woman was recovered in Budhpur village of the Ramala area on Tuesday, police said.

It is suspected that she was killed and her body was set on fire so that it could not be identified, they said.

Inspector N S Sirohi said the body has been sent to a mortuary and attempts are on to identify it.

The victim appears to be about 35-year-old, Sirohi said.

