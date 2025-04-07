Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday inaugurated the All India Police Handball Cluster 2024-25 in Lucknow, underscoring the importance of sports in daily life.

Addressing participants and officials, CM Yogi expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for choosing Uttar Pradesh as the host to organise the national-level tournament.

"I am delighted that for the next four days, the All India Police Handball Cluster will take place in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 75 teams are participating in the event," he said.

He further added, "I thank the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister for selecting Uttar Pradesh to host this tournament."

Highlighting the significance of sports for a healthy lifestyle, the Chief Minister said that physical activities have always been a part of Indian culture. "We all know that sports activities have been an integral part of Indian lifestyle since ancient times. For a healthy India, we must promote sports," he said, noting that Prime Minister Modi has played a vital role in promoting a sports culture across the country.

He also pointed out that 500 medal-winning athletes who have represented India in international competitions have joined the Uttar Pradesh Police force through a special recruitment.

"We have implemented a sports policy within Uttar Pradesh, and I am pleased to share that over the past five years, we have inducted more than 500 medal-winning athletes who have represented India in international competitions into the Uttar Pradesh Police force," CM Yogi said.

"These athletes have been recruited directly into various posts in the police through a special recruitment process. This initiative has brought new enthusiasm among the youth of Uttar Pradesh towards sports," he added.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth Rs 91 crore at the Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology in Gorakhpur. (ANI)

