Varanasi, April 7: Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested six individuals in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old woman in Varanasi. The incident reportedly took place over seven days after the victim went missing from her home on March 29. According to the victim’s father, an FIR was registered at Lalpur Pandeypur police station following the complaint. The six accused, all from Hukulganj and Lallapura areas, were taken into custody the same night. The victim had left her home with a male friend on March 29, a routine she had followed in the past without any issues. However, she failed to return home, prompting her family to file a missing person report on April 4. Bengaluru Shocker: 2 Scooter-Borne Men Stalk and Sexually Harass Woman From Assam for 15 Minutes Near Lingarajapuram, Brandish Dagger at Hotel Staff for Intervening; Investigation Underway.

The victim was later found at the Pandeypur intersection, where the accused allegedly abandoned her. Following her recovery, the victim disclosed the details of the ordeal to her father, who subsequently lodged a complaint, leading to the registration of a case of gang rape. The assault reportedly took place at a hookah bar, a hotel, a lodge, and a guest house. Chandra Kant Meena, DCP of Varuna Zone, confirmed that a case has been registered, and the six suspects are currently in custody. “The case is under investigation,” said DCP Meena. Varanasi Shocker: Girl Attempts Suicide After Boyfriend Allegedly Refuses To Watch 'Pushpa 2' in Uttar Pradesh, Probe On (Watch Video).

He further explained that on April 6, a rape complaint was received at Lalpur Pandeypur police station, adding that the incident occurred between March 29 and April 4. “Victim’s family initially reported her missing on March 29. She was recovered by the police on April 4. Neither the victim nor her family had filed a complaint of sexual assault. The rape complaint was only lodged on April 6,” he said. DCP Meena also addressed media reports suggesting the victim was a minor, clarifying that the victim is 19 years old. “Six individuals have been detained, and interrogation is ongoing,” he added. DCP Meena said that legal proceedings are underway as the investigation continues.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

