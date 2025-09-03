Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya.

The Chief Minister also paid tribute to Bimalendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and a scion of Ayodhya's erstwhile royal family, who passed away on August 23.

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi addressed a workshop on Seva Pakhwada, scheduled from September 17 to October 2, at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, where he motivated BJP workers and outlined the importance of public-oriented campaigns.

He emphasised that BJP programs are not driven by self-interest but are guided by the spirit of "Nation First."

The CM urged participants to ensure the success of all Seva Pakhwada activities, reminding them that October 2 coincides with Vijayadashami, and programs should be conducted with discipline and enthusiasm.

Calling "Vocal for Local" a tribute to artisans, CM Yogi said the initiative has boosted exports and is vital for achieving self-reliance. He warned that sending money abroad instead of supporting local producers could indirectly aid terrorism against India.

Highlighting the cleanliness campaign, he recalled how villages once struggled with stench and disease, but today are clean enough to walk through with ease. He credited the drive with eliminating encephalitis in the state. The CM urged booth-level teams to take up cleanliness programs in slum areas and pressed for a strict ban on single-use plastics.

The CM cited the success of the "Ek Ped Maa ke Naam" campaign, noting a record 36 crore saplings planted in a single day this year and 240 crore over the last eight years, which has significantly increased forest cover. Nurseries that once produced 50 lakh saplings now prepare 52 crore, he said, praising the Namo Van initiative.

Addressing BJP Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya, he appreciated the youth's role in every campaign, particularly blood donation drives. He also highlighted Sunday health fairs organised by the Health Department to spread awareness of government schemes and healthcare facilities.

The CM announced plans to collaborate with 300 retired IAS and IFS officers, subject experts, and officials to push forward programs aimed at creating a Viksit and Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh. These initiatives will be implemented in colleges, schools, and institutions with the active participation of public representatives.

CM Yogi urged workers to gift books written about Prime Minister Narendra Modi throughout Seva Pakhwada. He also announced MLA-level sports competitions ahead of MP-level contests, extending participation from Gram Panchayats to parliamentary constituencies.

Encouraging youth engagement, he called for "Viksit Bharat" painting contests in public spaces to beautify walls and promote fine arts. He also emphasised organising cultural programs and exhibitions on the lives of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay and PM Modi to inspire society.

Highlighting the importance of fitness, the CM invited Tejasvi Surya to the upcoming Namo Marathon in all 17 municipal corporations and Gautam Buddh Nagar, urging more than 10,000 youth to participate.

The CM reiterated that all initiatives align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Developed India @2047. He emphasised that when BJP workers execute programs with dedication, they embody public trust and contribute meaningfully to nation-building.

The event was attended by BJP Yuva Morcha President and MP Tejasvi Surya, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, BJP State President Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, and State General Secretary (Organisation) Dharampal, among others. The program was conducted by State General Secretary and Legislative Council member Govind Narayan Shukla. (ANI)

