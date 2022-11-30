Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): Reiterating the 'zero tolerance' policy towards crime and mafia elements, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the rule of law under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has transformed the state into an investment-friendly destination.

CM Yogi said that criminals and those who 'patronise' them are the biggest hurdles in way of investment in the state.

Also Read | Social Justice Council Calls for Awareness Among People to Prevent Crimes in Society.

While addressing the foundation day ceremony of Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) in Gorakhpur, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 133 investment projects worth Rs 504 crores, launched about 49 development works worth Rs 260 crore and presented land allotment certificates to 24 investors of investment projects worth Rs 1200 crore.

Addressing the entrepreneurs and the public on the occasion, the Chief Minister Yogi said that earlier no one wanted to visit Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Surat North, Valsad, Mandvi, Abdasa, Limbdi Elections 2022: Check Electoral History, Polling and Result Date of the Gujarat Assembly Seats.

"UP was all about hooliganism, anarchy, chaos and criminalisation of politics, however, today, the state has the safest atmosphere. The government not only curbed crime but also has developed an environment free from corruption for the investors. Over 340 services are available to investors on Nivesh Mitra portal," CM Yogi said.

Adding further Yogi said, "The government has identified 25 sectors for investors. Incentives related to these sectors will also continue to be received by the investors through the portal. Uttar Pradesh ranks second in the country in Ease of Doing Business and a campaign has been started to bring it to number one."

Yogi Adityanath also called upon the investors of Gorakhpur to participate in the Global Investors Summit to be held from February 10 to 12, 2023.

"Entrepreneurs here can generate employment opportunities by starting schools, colleges, universities, hospitals, medical colleges, engineering colleges, hotels, and restaurants. The government will extend every support," he said.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision to make the country's economy a USD 5 trillion economy in the next five years.

"UP holds immense importance in this goal. For this, the state much transform itself into an economy of USD 1 trillion. For this, the focus must be laid on maximum investment, employment generation and better CD ratio," said the CM.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials and police to hold meetings every month at the district level and every three months at the divisional level to solve the problems of the entrepreneurs. Along with this, he told the entrepreneurs that if the problems are not resolved even in these meetings, then they should not hesitate to write letters or reach out to the government.

Congratulating all the people present, the Chief Minister said that the development journey of GIDA in the last 5 years has been wonderful. On this occasion, he said that the land bank of GIDA should be increased for more progress. Better connectivity should be given by expanding till Dhuriyapar.

From the point of view of investors, the CM said that skill development centres should also be set up as per the requirement of the industries. "For Skill Development Center, GIDA should make efforts on its own and together with the entrepreneurs," he said.

CM Yogi said that in today's era, designing and packaging of any product is also very important. Without good designing and packaging, the product does not get the expected importance. He also directed GIDA to prepare for opening a packaging institute.

The Chief Minister said that the double-engine government is making women self-reliant by connecting them with self-help groups.

Referring to the flatted factory being set up in GIDA, the Chief Minister said that this factory with 80 units can become a major basis for the self-reliance of women. There are immense possibilities in the readymade garment sector here and women can also earn Rs 12,000 to 15,000 per month.

The Chief Minister said that we should also make efforts regarding export promotion. If readymade garments are encouraged, the products here will spread from South East Asia to Europe. Due to this, lakhs of youth and women will also get employment.

Highlighting the development of Gorakhpur, Yogi said, "Post 2017, Gorakhpur has vastly improved. New paradigms of development are being created daily in Gorakhpur and Eastern Uttar Pradesh. In place of the closed fertilizer factory, the new factory is producing fertilizer at the rate of 105 per cent."

A new mill has started in place of the closed sugar mill in Pipraich. Due to the strong road connectivity, the distance from Gorakhpur to Lucknow is being completed in three and a half hours and Varanasi in two and a half hours. Due to excellent air connectivity, Gorakhpur has 14 flights connecting to major cities, he said.

Chief Minister Yogi said that the new area of industrial development will be from GIDA to Dhuriapar. For this, the work of the Gorakhpur Link Expressway is being carried forward rapidly. Lakhs of jobs will be created after its completion and industrial development gets a new shape.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister said that each and every citizen actively participated in the agitations regarding the resolution taken to free Gorakhpur from the stigma of crime and backwardness. Its result is that today Gorakhpur is recognized as a new model of development with the cooperation of the citizens.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister pointed out that the amount of investment that has been made in GIDA in the last 5 years was not the same even in the previous 27 years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)