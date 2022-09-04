Ballia (UP), Sep 4 (PTI) A Sub-Inspector here was suspended after he was allegedly heard asking for a bribe in an audio clip to withdraw a case against an accused, police said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Durga Prasad Tiwari said that Dinesh Sharma, posted as Sonadih Police outpost in-charge, was suspended on Saturday evening after surfacing of the audio clip.

Tiwari said that a detailed probe has been ordered in the matter.

In the audio, Sharma was heard asking for Rs 20,000 in bribe from a person, reported to be one Manglesh, to withdraw his name from the FIR, the ASP said.

Manglesh's sister, Saraswati Devi of Ubhaon area, in a complaint addressed to Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, alleged that Sharma even took Rs 18,000 in bribe from her brother.

