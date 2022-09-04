Mumbai, September 4: According to reports, the Mumbai Police are making plans to remove the contact numbers of senior police officers from its website. The development comes after there has been a rise in alleged fraud cases where the phone numbers of police officers were used to dupe people.

An officer privy to the development said that it is a temporary measure and the police department will take a call on whether the numbers of senior police officers should be uploaded on the website or not. The safety steps by the city police come after Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar’s picture was allegedly misused by cybercriminals. Mumbai Traffic Update: Andheri Subway Closed, Slow Vehicular Movement in Vakola Due to Water Logging After Heavy Rainfall.

In a case of fraud, an unidentified person used Phansalkar’s photograph as his display picture. The man also demanded money from other police officers by posing as Mumbai Police Commissioner. Speaking to the Indian Express, a senior police officer said, "Cyber criminals can use the phone numbers of officers available online to dupe people. As a precautionary measure, we have decided to remove the numbers from the website."

The officer further added, "Once the accused involved in such cases are arrested, a decision will be taken whether to put up the numbers again." Besides, Mumbai Police Commissioner, the accused also used the picture of Praveen Padwal, Joint Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) while demanding money from others. Mumbai Rains: City Wakes Up to Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms, Mumbaikars Share Photos, Videos.

In both cases, the fraudsters posed as Phansalkar and Padwak and sent a message that read, "There is something I need you to please do for me urgently as I am currently attending a very crucial meeting with limited phone calls? There are some listed prospect I am presenting them to today. I can’t get it done myself due to meetings and i don’t have any of my cards with me. How quickly can you arrange these gift cards because I need to send them out in less than an hour. I would provide you with the type of gift cards and the amount of each. I will reimburse you before the end of the day."

Last month, an unidentified caller impersonated Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray and demanded Rs 25,000 from a Yuva Sena worker. Shockingly, the complainant was surprised when he received a Whatsapp call with the number displayed showing the image of Aaditya Thackeray.

