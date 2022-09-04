Ambedkar Nagar, Sep 4: In a shocking incident, a 74-year-old woman allegedly hacked her 76-year-old husband to death in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar district and later consumed poison herself, police said.

The woman has been admitted to a hospital in a critical condition.

The dispute between the couple began after the husband Ram Padarath allegedly transferred all his wealth to their daughter-in-law instead of their son. UP Shocker: Woman Given Triple Talaq Because of Obesity in Meerut, Husband Booked.

Ambedkar Nagar Superintendent of Police (SP), Ajit Sinha, said, "The accused Shanti Devi had an argument with her husband Ram Padarath over transferring all his wealth to their daughter-in-law Poonam. However, later in the evening the couple again had a fight and Shanti Devi picked up an axe and hacked her husband to death."

The SP said that Ram Padarath had retired as a government teacher in 2006. Thereafter, he handed all his money to his daughter-in-law and Shanti was given nothing.

The accused has been arrested.

