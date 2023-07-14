Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Local Bodies has issued directives to all urban bodies in the state, emphasizing the importance of preserving planted trees.

"Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi has aimed to increase the state's overall green cover from the current 9 per cent to 15 per cent by 2026-27. To achieve this ambitious goal, the Urban Development Department has set a target of planting 34.97 lakh saplings in the upcoming financial year of 2023-24," an official statement said.

Also Read | Triple Talaq Incident In UP: Groom Divorces Bride Two Hours After Nikah Over Not Getting Car in Dowry in Agra.

According to an official statement, the target must be met within the designated time frame. Consequently, every department is expected to contribute to these efforts in order to fulfil the outlined objectives.

In accordance with the instructions, it has been notified that "all urban bodies must coordinate and allocate responsibilities for the care and maintenance of each plant. This task must be undertaken collectively with the utmost dedication."

Also Read | Greece: Acropolis Closed as Tourists Suffer Extreme Heat.

"Additionally, every plant will be geotagged to facilitate accurate location tracking. The geotagging process will utilize GPS technology to precisely identify the placement of each plant. To encourage public engagement and awareness, individuals are encouraged to take selfies with the planted trees and share them on social media platforms," an official statement said.

The Uttar Pradesh Government's aim is to achieve approximately 85 per cent of the targeted plantation by July 22 with the goal of achieving 100 per cent plantation by August 15.

The state government have set specific targets of planting 5,000 saplings in every Nagar Panchayat, 10,000 in Nagar Palika Parishad, and 50,000 to 25 lakh saplings in Municipal Corporations, based on their respective capacities.

"The construction of Amrit Sarovar on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a commendable effort to address the issues of low groundwater levels and saline water in the state. Rainwater harvesting through these sarovars can significantly contribute to replenishing the groundwater and improving the overall water situation in the area," an official statement said.

The Nandan Van and Miyawaki methods are popular approaches for intensive tree plantation. Active cooperation from the Forest Department is crucial for the success of such initiatives. Their expertise and support can help in identifying suitable tree species, providing technical guidance, and ensuring the long-term maintenance of the planted trees, the statement said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)