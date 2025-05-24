Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): Five animals at Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoological Park in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, have tested positive for bird flu (H5N1 Influenza), an official said on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Vikas Yadav said that the zoo had sent 34 samples for testing 10 days ago, out of which five were confirmed positive for H5N1.

He said that fresh samples will be sent again for further testing.

"The five positive cases include two leopard cubs rescued from Siddharthnagar, a dead tigress, an injured vulture, and some dead crows," Yadav said. "We are following all protocols and precautionary measures. The results are based on 10-day-old samples, and we hope the fresh samples come back negative," he said.

DFO Yadav added that the zoo, initially closed until May 27, will remain shut until all bird flu tests return negative results.

Earlier on May 18, two animals--a lion and a peacock--at Kanpur Zoo also tested positive for H5N1.

Following the death of a tigress due to avian influenza, the Uttar Pradesh government ordered the temporary closure of all zoos and safari parks in the state on May 14 as a precautionary measure.

According to an official statement, affected zoos have implemented scientific biosafety measures, disinfection procedures, and begun serosurveillance to track antibody levels against infectious diseases.

H5N1, a subtype of avian influenza caused by influenza A viruses, is highly contagious and affects birds, especially poultry such as chickens, ducks, and turkeys. It is one of the most dangerous and well-known strains of bird flu. (ANI)

