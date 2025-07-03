Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 3 (ANI): The UP government's move to make it mandatory for all shops along the Kanwar Yatra route to have proper licenses and clearly display the owner's original name has come in for criticism from the opposition.

However, the state government has defended the move, with senior minister Sanjay Nishad saying that the accusation holds no weight.

Nishad said, "The party whose nameplate the public has torn down and thrown away, that party's words hold no weight... Our government makes decisions for the welfare of the public, which is why the public stands with us..."

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, said that every buyer had the right to know who they were purchasing things from.

"The Samajwadi Party always engages in appeasement politics... We will maintain law and order in every situation... Every buyer has the right to know and understand from whom they are purchasing edible items, and this is also a regulation. If they are writing it or being asked to write it, what problem do they have with it?, he said.

Senior Minister OP Rajbhar said, "The government strives to ensure that every festival is conducted peacefully...whatever plans the government is making, they are for all castes and religions. Different religions have different arrangements, so this was done to avoid any controversy...the opposition always speaks against the ruling party, this is their only work"

Earlier, reacting to the Kanwar Yatra 'nameplate' row Congress National Spokesperson Shama Mohamed said that this is an attempt to divert attention. She also mentioned that these things should never be allowed.

"This happens when you have no development and employment. You have to divert attention. You bring this out again to show this is a Muslim shop, this is a Hindu shop. So these things should never be allowed. I'm very proud of Rahul Gandhi, who stands for everyone...," said Shama Mohamed.

AIMIM (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen) chief Asaduddin Owaisi also slammed the UP government over its directive.

"There are many hotels near the Muzaffarnagar bypass. These hotels have been there for years. Didn't the Kanwar Yatra start here 10 years ago? The Kanwar Yatra used to start peacefully. There was no unrest there. Why is all this happening now? Now, they are asking for Aadhaar cards from hoteliers. They are making shopkeepers remove their pants," he said.

The Yatra is scheduled to get underway from June 10. In the Kanwar Yatra procession, Kanwariyas collect water from a river and carry it hundreds of kilometres to offer it to the shrines of Lord Shiva. According to Hindu beliefs, Parshuram, a devotee of Shiva and Lord Vishnu's avatar, participated in the initial procession. Devotees across the country perform worship, fasting and pilgrimage dedicated to the Lord Shiva. (ANI)

