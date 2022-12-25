Lucknow, Dec 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday gave Rs 10 lakh each to the families of 53 journalists who died of COVID-19 and saluted their courage.

In a programme held at his residence here on the Good Governance Day, Adityanath said that the manner in which journalists spread awareness and exposed the shortcomings of the system with a positive spirit, even in the middle of a severe pandemic, is commendable.

Also Read | Gujarat Horror: Retrenched Worker Murders Factory Owner, His Father and Uncle in Surat; Two Suspects Held.

Adityanath disbursed Rs 5.30 crore in all to the families of 53 journalists who died during the pandemic.

In July last year, families of 50 other journalists were provided an assistance of Rs 10 lakh each, the UP government said in a statement issued here.

Also Read | Sikhs Urged to Observe December 26, Martyrdom Day of Guru Gobind Singh’s Sons, as ‘Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas’.

"As many as 103 journalists in the state died untimely due to Corona infection. It is an emotional moment. The state government stands with every family in this hour of grief. Today every family is being given assistance of Rs 10 lakh as a support.

"Apart from this, pension will be provided to destitute women as per rules whereas aid will also be provided to destitute children under Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana and PM Care Yojana," he said.

Adityanath said even if their paths are different, the goal of journalists and the government is the same.

"Both work with the aim of public welfare and welfare of the nation. Even with minimum resources and under adverse circumstances, their work continues. The government wants to provide residential facilities to all journalists.

"A model is being worked on in Gorakhpur. If it is successful, very soon a residential scheme will be brought for the journalists of all the cities and metros of the state," Adityanath said.

He also ordered the formation of a committee of editors to decide the policy and eligibility criteria in this regard.

Referring to the challenges of the COVID pandemic, the Chief Minister said the discipline with which India faced COVID-19 as a team under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was praised globally.

Even the United Nations and the World Health Organisation appreciated India's COVID-19 management, Adityanath said.

He also claimed that India's media is free, but during the crisis, it also followed "national discipline."

He said that once again there is an alarm over a new variant of coronavirus, but with teamwork and discipline, "we will win this battle again."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)