Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Government has transferred and posted 13 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.

Superintendent of Police (SPs) of Hamirpur, Kanpur Dehat, Hardoi, Raebareli, Unnao, Siddharthanagar have been transferred.

Vinod Kumar Singh, currently deployed as SSP, ATS, Lucknow has been posted to Kushinagar.

Vinod Kumar Mishra, currently posted as SP, Kushinagar has been posted as SP, CBCID, Lucknow. (ANI)

