Farukhabad (UP), Feb 16 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband in Gadhi Ashrafali locality in Maudarwaja area here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening when Jyoti's husband, Upendra alias Bhanwarpal Yadav shot his wife outside their house, they said.

According to the police, Upendra shot Jyoti over some argument killing her on the spot.

The body has been sent for postmortem and a detailed probe is on in the matter, Superintendent of Police, Ashok Kumar Meena said.

Jyoti was Upendra's second wife and they both had a 3-year-old son. Police is trying to arrest the husband who is absconding, he said.

