Mumbai, February 16: Trying to impress his wife landed an engineer in trouble after cyber police of crime branch arrested him for allegedly hacking into the system of the city police's passport verification branch and clearing the inquiry reports of three applicants, including his wife.

TOI reported that the 27-year-old accused Raja Babu Shah wanted to impress his wife, who planned to go abroad for a job. Shah had cleared two more inquiries to avoid suspicion, cops said. The police inquiry for three passports of women from Antop Hill, Chembur and Tilak Nagar in Mumbai were cleared by the accused. Mumbai: Police Arrest Borivali Man for Making Hoax Threat Call About RDX in Autorickshaw.

Police said that documents submitted by Shah's wife were in order and there was no problem. But after the FIR, Shah's wife's passport has been stopped. The accused is in judicial custody. Mumbai Shocker: Taxi Driver Arrested for Doing Obscene Acts Looking at Girl in Worli.

The hacking incident took place last year on September 24 which was a holiday. The passport branch of the police was shut on that day. Later cops registered FIR against an unknown person at Azad Maidan police station for forgery of valuable security, will, identity theft, punishment for cheating by using computer resources under various sections of IPC and Information Technology Act.

Cops found that the accused had used an internet protocol (IP) address allotted to a device in Noida and probe was transferred to the south region cyber police station of crime branch.

Shah was arrested from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh by a team led by DCP Balsingh Rajput and comprising ACP Ramchandra Lotlikar, senior PI Kiran Jadhav and PSI Prakash Gawli.

