Gonda (UP), Jun 23 (PTI) A man was arrested and sent to judicial custody on Monday for joining a police training course here using a fraudulent document, an official said.

The accused, Shubham Singh of Rae Bareli district, attended the Police Joining Training Course (JTC) with a fake appointment letter, he said.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Radheshyam Rai, the matter came to light when documents of the cadets attending the JTC at Police Lines in Gonda were being verified. During the process, the appointment letter presented by Shubham Singh was found to be fake.

Based on a complaint filed by the JTC in-charge, a case was registered at Kotwali Nagar police station. The accused was subsequently arrested and presented in the court, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody, said the ASP said.

He said the youth was not selected in the police recruitment process. Considering the seriousness of the matter, a detailed investigation has begun, he added.

