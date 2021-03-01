Ballia (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly raping a teenage girl and filming the act and sharing it on social media, police said on Monday.

Chandrama Rajbhar, 24, was arrested on Sunday for repeatedly raping the 17-year-old girl for the past one year, Station House Officer, Sukhpura, Virendra Yadav said.

The accused also filmed the act and shared it on Facebook, he added.

An FIR under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the IT Act was registered against Rajbhar after the girl filed on complaint with the police against him, Yadav said.

The girl, in her complaint, has said the accused raped her several times in the past one year and threatened of her dire consequences if she reported the matter to anyone.

The girl has been sent for medical examination, police said, adding a probe is on in the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)