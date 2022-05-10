Sambhal (UP), May 10 (PTI) A man was held for allegedly making objectionable comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, police said on Tuesday.

Irfan Hussain of Darani village in Kudh Fatehgarh area was arrested following a complaint by BJP workers, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said.

Hussain was booked under sections 67 (transmitting obscene material) and 153 A (spreading disharmony among people) of the Information Technology Act for the Facebook post, police said.

