Bahraich (UP), Aug 7 (PTI) A man was arrested here on Friday for making objectionable comments on Prophet Muhammad on the social media.

One Mufti Abdullah has complained that an objectionable Facebook post by Guddu Verma of Nanpara township has hurt the religious feelings of Muslims, additional SP Kunvar Jyananjay Singh said.

Mufti alleged that comments made by Verma in the post are aimed at creating communal tension in Nanpara township, the ASP said.

A case has been lodged against Verma and he has been arrested, he said.

There is complete peace in Nanpara area but a strict vigil is being maintained, he added.

