New Delhi, August 7: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday rolled out new electric vehicle policy, aimed at boosting the economy and also reducing pollution. To encourage people to buy e-vehicles, Kejriwal announced financial incentives. Thanking the Delhi government for futuristic Electric vehicle policy, Mahesh Babu, MD and CEO, Mahindra Electric, said that Mahindra will work jointly to transform mobility to sustainable in Delhi. Delhi Govt to Give Financial Incentives to Buyers of Electric Vehicles, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal.

"My compliments and thanks to Delhi Govt. And Arvind Kejriwal for Delhi announcing a long term futuristic Electric vehicle policy. Mahindra will work jointly to transform the mobility to sustainable in Delhi," Mahesh Babu tweeted. Amazon Web Services Puts Mahindra Electric in Top Gear as India Adopts EVs, Says CEO Mahesh Babu.

Mahesh Babu Tweet:

My compliments and thanks to Delhi Govt. And @ArvindKejriwal for Delhi announcing a long term futuristic Electric vehicle policy. Mahindra will work jointly to transform the mobility to sustainable in Delhi. https://t.co/DMSg4wSeb9 — Mahesh Babu (@Maheshsbabu) August 7, 2020

Mahindra Electric sells e-vehicles in different segments including, the electric sedan eVerito, the electric commercial vehicle eSupro and the Treo range of low maintenance, lithium-ion battery-powered three-wheelers.

During the press conference earlier today, Delhi CM said that 100 e-vehicles charging stations will be set up in the national capital in one year. He also said that there will be an incentive of up to Rs 30,000 on electric two-wheelers, electric autos and e-rickshaws, and up to Rs 1.5 lakh on e-cars.

