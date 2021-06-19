Ballia (UP), June 19 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly posting an objectionable picture of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Facebook, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Adarsh Choubey of Chaubey Chhapra village, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said.

The matter was investigated and a case was registered against Choubey at Revati police station.

