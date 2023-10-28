Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): The number of devotees coming to Kashi Vishwanath temple is increasing day by day. Lakhs of devotees are coming from Uttar Pradesh as well as other states for darshan.

In view of this, the facility of a health centre is also being made available to the devotees by the temple administration and the government. Till now, devotees had to go to other health centres for medical help. Now devotees will get first aid at the health centre near the temple premises.

Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham Health Centre has been opened right next to Gate No 4 of Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

If devotees fall ill, there is a facility to send them to big hospitals with the help of an ambulance. Devotees are getting 24-hour medical services at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham Health Centre.

"If the health of any devotee deteriorates, immediate medical care is being provided. Till now, 2000 people have visited this health centre," Sunil Verma, Chief Executive Officer, Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Varanasi, said.

Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham Health Centre will soon be open 24 hours for the devotees. The health centre was open only in the mornings for a fixed time period and offered primary care and medicine facilities.

Kashi Vishwanath Temple is located in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. This temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is one of the most sacred pilgrimage sites for Hindus.

This temple is situated on the western bank of the Ganga. This temple is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas.

The main deity of the temple is Shri Vishwanath. Shri Vishwanath means Lord of the Universe. (ANI)

