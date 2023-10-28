Thane, October 28: A 43-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a dog in Navi Mumbai, police said on Saturday. Bestiality Horror in Greater Noida: Man Sexually Abuses Female Dog, Throws It From Third-Floor Balcony After Neighbour Raises Alarm; Arrested for Unnatural Sex

Based on a complaint lodged by an activist, the Kopar Khairane police on Friday arrested Sanjay Kadam, a labourer, under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, an official said. Thane Bestiality Horror: FIR Against Watchman for Unnatural Sex With Dog in Bhiwandi, Probe Underway

The incident occurred on the afternoon of September 28, when the accused was found sexually abusing a dog on the ground floor of a housing society, and the matter was brought to the notice of an activist, he said.