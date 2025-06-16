Ghaziabad, Jun 16 (PTI) A pastor and his follower were arrested here for allegedly attempting to convert people from economically weaker sections to Christianity under the guise of providing monetary assistance, officials said on Monday.

The arrests were made on Sunday based on a complaint filed by Prabal Gupta. He alleged that pastor Vinod, originally from Kerala and currently residing in Sahibabad, was involved in converting individuals from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes by luring them with promises of financial help, ACP Wave City, Priyashree Pal said.

Every Sunday, the pastor conducted prayer meetings at the residence of Prem Chand Jatav in Rahul Vihar Colony in the Crossings Republic area, the ACP stated, adding that Jatav was baptised a few years ago.

Jatav allegedly facilitated the gatherings and encouraged people from low-income backgrounds to attend them, where the priest attempted to persuade them to convert to Christianity, the officer said.

"The priest was brainwashing individuals to adopt Christianity under the pretext of aid," ACP Pal said.

Both pastor Vinod and Jatav were booked under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, the officer added.

