Mau (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 4 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police have lodged a case against Daroga Singh, lawyer of the Mafia Mukhtar Ansari and his son Abbas Ansari in the Sarai Lakhansi police station, for allegedly misbehaving with a revenue worker on Monday.

It has been reported that Singh behaved dictatorial with a revenue worker and passed lewd abuses to the judges, during the metering and demarcation of his land.

According to the City magistrate, the land seized illegally by Daroga Singh is all set to be demarcated after deploying a heavy force on Wednesday, in the presence of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and Tehsildar.

Singh has already been booked for more than ten serious criminal offences.

Singh's client Mukhtar Ansari is a gangster-turned-politician, who is currently lodged in the Banda jail of Uttar Pradesh. While his (Ansari's) son Abbas Ansari has been booked for his controversial statements against government officials at a public rally in UP. (ANI)

