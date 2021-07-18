Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls scheduled for next year, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday said that the party would hold a 'Brahmin Sammelan' on July 23 in Ayodhya.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Mayawati said, "BSP will hold 'Brahmin Sammelan' on July 23 in Ayodhya ahead of the polls in the state. I am very hopeful that Brahmins will not vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in next Assembly polls."

She further stated that a campaign will be launched to assure the Brahmin community that their "interests are safe in BSP rule only."

"A campaign in the leadership of BSP General Secretary SC Mishra will be launched from Ayodhya on July 23 to connect with Brahmin community and assure them that their interests are safe in BSP rule only," Mayawati said.

Speaking about the Parliament's Monsoon session which is scheduled to begin on Monday, the BSP supremo said that there are several matters on which people are seeking accountability from Centre.

"I have directed my party MPs to raise matters related to benefit of the country and people in Monsoon session of Parliament. There are many matters on which the people of country seek accountability from the Central government," she said.

Issues related to rising fuel and LPG prices, and the ongoing vaccination against COVID-19 will be raised by BSP in the Monsoon session.

"Opposition parties should come together and hold Central government accountable. The government's apathy towards the farmers protesting against three farm laws is very sad. BSP MPs will raise matters related to fuel and LPG prices, inflation and COVID vaccination in Parliament," Mayawati said. (ANI)

