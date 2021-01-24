Lucknow, Jan 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 5,98,713 on Sunday with 297 fresh infections while the death toll climbed to 8,617 as eight more people succumbed to the disease.

Thirty fresh cases were reported from Lucknow, the state government said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

Of the eight fatalities, two were reported from Sonbhadra and one each from Kanpur, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Etawah and Mirzapur.

The state's tally of active COVID-19 cases stands at 7,082, the statement said.

As many as 508 COVID-19 patients recovered the previous day, taking the total number of those discharged to 5,83,014, it said.

So far, over 2.70 crore samples have been collected in the state, with 1.23 lakh collected the previous day, it said.

