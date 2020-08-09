Noida (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) The driver of a state-run bus was killed on Sunday after the vehicle collided with a truck on a highway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said.

The roadways bus had around 25 passengers on board when the incident took place around 4 am in the Badalpur police station area, they said.

Also Read | 'Gautam Buddha Was Born in Lumbini': Nepal Rejects Jaishankar's Mention of The Spiritual Figure as an Indian.

"The bus had started from Farrukhabad and was bound for Delhi but met with an accident with a truck. The bus driver suffered severe injuries while some passengers had minor injuries," an official from the local police station said.

"Bus driver Omkar Singh, a native of Farrukhabad, was taken to a nearby hospital but he succumbed to injuries during treatment," the policeman said.

Also Read | India Asks Pakistan to Hold Virtual Meet of Indus Water Commission Due to COVID-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 9, 2020.

The truck involved in the accident has been impounded but its occupants ran away, the police said.

The body has been sent for an autopsy, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)