Kanpur (Kanpur) [India], July 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) team along with history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, who was arrested in Ujjain, reached Kanpur on Friday morning.

Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur shoot out case was arrested by the police in Ujjain on Thursday morning. He was on the run for the last six days and had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at Temple, where he was identified by a security guard at the shrine.

Also Read | Air India Pilots Association Demands Ministry of Civil Aviation And AI Officials to Clear Long Pending Dues or Allow Pilots to Quit Airline.

The gangster is the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest Dubey. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.

Dubey managed to escape and the Uttar Pradesh police launched a hunt for him and raised the bounty him to Rs 5 lakh.

Also Read | Coronavirus Outbreak: 395 Bengaluru Police Personnel Test Positive For COVID-19 So Far.

Earlier, suspended Station House Officer (SHO) of Chaubeypur police station Vinay Tiwari and another police personnel KK Sharma have been arrested after it was found that they informed Dubey about the raid beforehand, SSP Kanpur Dinesh Prabhu said.

Sub-inspectors Kunwarpal, Krishna Kumar Sharma and constable Rajiv have been suspended after police came to know that they were involved in tipping off Vikas Dubey. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)