Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 28 (PTI) A child was examined in a POCSO court here on Wednesday in connection with the alleged sexual exploitation of 10 children in an ashram in Shukratal area.

POCSO court Judge Sanjiv Kumar Tiwari adjourned the hearing till november 5 for further cross-examination of the child, who is the third victim to give a statement in court.

Swami Bhakti Bhushan Govind Maharaj, owner of the ashram, was arrested on July 9 for allegedly sexually harassing the children and forcing them to work as labourers.

Of the 10 children rescued from the ashram, medical examination showed that four of them were sexually exploited.

