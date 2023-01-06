Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 6 (PTI) A village head was arrested in Khorabar area here on Friday for celebratory firing during a party after a video of the incident which took place in 2018 surfaced on the internet, police said.

A video made rounds on social media on Thursday in which a youth is seen dancing with his friends at a party and also firing with a carbine-like weapon in the air, they said.

The incident happened on November 16, 2018, Superintendent of Police (city) KK Vishnoi said.

The accused has been identified as Vijay Pratap Singh, son of Samajwadi Party's former state general secretary Kunwar Pratap Singh, police said..

A carbine has also been recovered from his possession, the SP said.

Currently, Vijay is the head of Matauni village and the former state general secretary of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia).

On the basis of information provided by the accused during interrogation, police recovered the weapon in a white sack bag from his washroom, the SP said.

Vijay already has four cases lodged against him including that of another celebratory firing in 2021, he said.

Gorakhpur SSP Gaurav Grover on Friday suspended Khorabar constable Nitesh Kumar for laxity in duty and ordered a probe against him.

