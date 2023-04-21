New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday allowed an application seeking an early hearing of appeals filed in the Uphaar Evidence Tampering case. The Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) filed the plea.

There are six appeals filed by convicts, State and victims.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani Bhambhani allowed the application moved by AVUT and listed all the matters on July 18.

The bench also directed the registry to provide the trial court record (TCR) to all the respondents. The court also said that parties may file their reply within 4 weeks.

The early application was opposed by the counsels for Sushil and Gopal Ansal and other convicts.

On the other hand, the counsel for the applicant argued that this is an urgent matter involving tampering with the evidence of the case but the appeals have been listed in the regular list.

Earlier, on January 25, the High Court issued notice to Ansal Brothers and others on a revision moved by the Delhi police.

The appeal has challenged the trial court order reducing the jail term from Seven years to Eight months in Uphar Tampering with Evidence.

Delhi police have challenged the order of July 2022, passed by the District and Principal judge ordering the release of the Ansals Brothers. The court had reduced their jail term to eight months which they had spent in prison.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Patiala House awarded Ansals a seven years jail term and fine in November 2021.

While deciding the appeal against the order the Sessions Judge had called the sentence harsh and onerous. It also called the sentence disproportionate to their age.

The sessions judge order was challenged by AVUT.

Ansal Brothers have also challenged the order of the District and Sessions Judge. All these appeals are pending before the High Court.

The Uphaar Tragedy is related to a fire incident during the screening of the Hindi film Border on June 13, 1997.

In this tragic incident, 59 people died and several were injured. (ANI)

