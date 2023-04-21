Shivamogga, April 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called up senior BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa, who recently announced his retirement from poll politics on party's directions, appreciated his commitment to the party.

Former minister Eshwarappa was denied a ticket from Shivamogga constituency, represented by him for three decades. He is the only one to have announced his retirement from electoral politics through a public announcement. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: PM Narendra Modi Calls KS Eshwarappa, Says BJP Will Always Be With Him (Watch Video).

PM Modi Speaks to BJP Leader KS Eshwarappa:

#KarnatakaElections2023 | PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with Karnataka BJP leader and former minister KS Eshwarappa. (Source: KS Eshwarappa) pic.twitter.com/DxUn5bTVU3 — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2023

"I was surprised when PM Modi called me in the morning. Recognition of party workers like me by him is a matter of great joy. This is an inspiration for all party workers," Eshwarappa stated.

"I took the decision of retiring from electoral politics in five minutes after the direction from senior leaders and sent my letter. This development surprised and made me happy. PM Modi has expressed his happiness for following the order of the party," he said.

"PM Modi also assured me that he would meet me when he comes to Karnataka. He has given directions to bring the party to power," he added. According to sources, Eshwarappa has been given a good assurance by PM Modi in the coming days. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Announces Candidates for Remaining Two Seats, KS Eshwarappa's Son Misses Out on Ticket.

While Eshwarappa followed the party's diktat, former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and former DCM Laxman Savadi had raised the banner of revolt and switched over to Congress.

The BJP has fielded a loyal party worker, presently a city corporation member in the place of Eshwarappa, for Shivamogga seat. The development has made Eshwarappa happy and upbeat.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2023 02:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).