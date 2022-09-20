Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 20 (ANI): The Union Public Service Commission made multiple recommendations to the state government to conduct examinations transparently, said officials on Tuesday.

The commission has also suggested deploying a separate sector magistrate to transport the examination material.

The chairman of the commission, Dr Rakesh Kumar, made a line of recommendations in a letter to chief secretary SS Sandhu.

Along with the suggestion of giving special executive magistrate powers to the principal and in charge of examination centres to conduct the examination, the commission also recommended the allotment of a designate officer of administration in these centres for foolproof arrangements.

Abhinav Kumar, Special Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, told ANI, "The commission has asked to start the process in October for 4,000 recruitments. The commission has sent several recommendations to the government to conduct the examinations foolproof. A decision on this will be taken soon from the Chief Secretary level," Special Principal Secretary to Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Abhinav Kumar told ANI.

Kumar also assured of helping the commission and providing desired resources.

