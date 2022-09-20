New Delhi, September 20: A 19-year-old motorcycle-borne man was critically injured after an SUV rammed into multiple vehicles in the national capital and ultimately struck the ill-fated two wheeler, dragging him for at least 100 metres.

The incident, which took place on Monday evening, was captured on a roadside CCTV camera. In a 59-second video clip of the incident, accessed by IANS, the Fortuner SUV could be seen hitting multiple vehicles in the Karol Bagh area of the city. Video: Woman Catches Husband Red-Handed With Lover in Agra Hotel, Thrashes Both with Sandal.

Video of SUV Dragging Other Vehicles on its Way:

SUV rams into biker, drags him along before hitting standing cars in Delhi https://t.co/QpkFRMiXic#Delhi pic.twitter.com/dK7Jdd2j12 — editorji (@editorji) September 20, 2022

According to the police, the driver of the offending vehicle, identified as Sudhir Jain, was apprehended from the spot and sent for medical examination. Meanwhile, the injured man was also shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where currently his condition is said to be stable.

