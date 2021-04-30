New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Several Urdu publications in their Friday editions prominently carried the news of exit poll results for five Assemblies that recently went to polls. Results of Assembly polls in four states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry will be declared on May 2.

Many publications also reported that several states in the country have imposed strict lockdown amid a massive surge in both novel coronavirus cases and deaths.

Inquilab: The newspaper highlighted the exit poll for the Assembly elections which had taken place in several states in the country. According to reports, the people of West Bengal will be in favour of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in Tamil Nadu, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) seems to form the government, while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) once again set to rule Assam. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The country's daily covid cases also reported here which says that India witnessed yet another massive spike with 3.80 lakh new cases.

The publication carried the news of people in cities across the country relying on Twitter and the kindness of strangers for help during a time of the pandemic.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper reported that several states in the country have imposed strict lockdown amid a massive surge in both novel coronavirus cases and deaths. Maharashtra government has extended the current COVID-19 restrictions till May 15 and others also have taken similar steps to curb the virus cases.

The newspaper reported that Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla said that India is set to receive support packages from more than 40 countries, mostly oxygen-related equipment and consignments of critical medicines, to help bolster the country's response to an unprecedented second wave of Covid-19 infections.

Hindustan Express: It highlighted the exit polls results in which it stated that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is all set to make a hat-trick in the state by forming government once again.

The news of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot testing positive for the coronavirus has also been reported. (ANI)

