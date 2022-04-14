New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) The US mission in India on Thursday released a star-studded video featuring a galaxy of Indian-Americans hailing the 75 years of the growing relationship between the two leading democracies.

The video posted on Twitter by the US embassy features tennis icon Ashok Amritraj, author and wellness pioneer Deepak Chopra, actor Nina Davuluri, CNN chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta, tabla virtuoso and composer Zakir Hussain, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and television host and author Padma Lakshmi.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 4 LeT Terrorists Killed in Encounter By Security Forces in Shopian.

It also features actor Aasif Mandvi, literary author and journalist Suketu Mehta, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, film director and producer Mira Nair and former chairman and CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi among others.

"At the core of the US-India partnership are the countless personal friendships formed over the years between individual Americans and Indians as they study, work, live, and learn together," said US Charge d'Affaires Patricia Lacina.

Also Read | Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot Criticises ‘Bulldozer Justice’, Says No One Has Right To Demolish Houses.

"The contributors to this video stand at the pinnacle of their respective fields of endeavour, highlighting the many ways that these people-to-people connections have helped both our countries thrive," she said.

In a statement, the embassy said the people-to-people ties are one of the cornerstones of the US-India relationship.

In 2019, 15 million Indian visitors travelled to the United States, and Americans are now the second-largest group of foreign citizens visiting India, it said.

"Approximately 200,000 Indian students currently enrich US university campuses as they pursue higher education opportunities. The Indian American diaspora numbers an estimated four million people, and roughly one-third of all immigrant-founded start-ups in the United States have Indian founders," the embassy said.

It said the US Mission in India will continue 75th-anniversary celebrations with a range of events across the country throughout this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)