New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday condemned the "derogatory" language by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

"The use of vulgar and derogatory language by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma against Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge ji is entirely condemnable, shameful, and unacceptable"

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He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "silence" on the issue.

https://x.com/rahulgandhi/status/2041544069550379195?s=48

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This comes after Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma critiqued Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his statement about seeking clarification from the central government and the foreign minister after police raided the Congress leader Pawan Khera's Delhi residence, as the CM's wife filed an FIR against him.

"Are you crazy? If you don't know the truth, then why did you put it? You should have asked earlier...First, you should have asked the foreign minister whether it was right or not and that we have received this allegation," CM Sarma said.

He likened the situation to killing someone and then offering them medicine. "Kharge is old, and you are still talking like a crazy person," he further remarked.

Sarma made the remarks amid heightened tensions over allegations made by Pawan Khera against the Sarma family. Khera had alleged that CM Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, holds three passports -- from India, the UAE, and Egypt -- and owns undisclosed luxury properties in Dubai, along with a company in Wyoming, USA.

Assam will vote in a single phase on April 9 across 126 constituencies, with counting on May 4.

The BJP-led NDA is seeking a third consecutive term. The Congress-led alliance includes Raijor Dal and CPI(M). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)