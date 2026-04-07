Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has issued a sharp rebuke following US President Donald Trump’s ultimatum to Iran, describing any rhetoric that contemplates the destruction of a civilisation as "unacceptable." The statement follows a significant escalation in tensions as the US deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz approaches, with President Trump warning on social media that "a whole civilisation will die tonight."

In a post on X, Gandhi emphasized that while wars are a tragic reality, the use of nuclear weapons cannot be justified under any circumstances. His comments come as the international community monitors the situation with growing concern, particularly following the President’s choice of words, which many have interpreted as a potential shift toward a nuclear confrontation. Rahul Gandhi Flags Gaps in Women’s Safety, Says Distressed Women Struggling to Access One Stop Centres.

Rahul Gandhi Condemns Donald Trump's Iran Threat

Wars are tragic, yet they remain a reality. Any language or action that contemplates the end of civilisation is unacceptable in the modern world. The use of nuclear weapons can never be justified - under any circumstances. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 7, 2026

Escalating Rhetoric and Ultimatums

The current crisis stems from a US demand that the Iranian clerical regime reopen the Strait of Hormuz to allow the free flow of oil and gas by 8 PM Eastern Time on Tuesday. President Trump took to Truth Social to state that a civilisation could be lost, adding that he did not want such an outcome but suggested it was likely if the regime failed to comply.

Despite the gravity of the President's language, the White House has formally denied that the administration is considering the use of nuclear weapons. Instead, officials pointed toward a goal of "Complete and Total Regime Change" to install less radicalised leadership in the region.

Intensified Military Actions

Ahead of the specified deadline, US forces have already intensified conventional strikes against Iranian infrastructure. Targeted sites include railway and road bridges, airports, and a petrochemical plant. Reports indicate that US forces also attacked targets on Kharg Island, which serves as Iran’s primary oil export terminal.

Iran has responded by vowing retaliation against US allies in the Gulf. The Iranian government warned that desert cities in the region could be made uninhabitable by targeting their power and water infrastructure. Reports also suggest that Iran has carried out fresh strikes on a ship in the Gulf and a Saudi petrochemical complex in response to the American offensive.

Global Reactions and Peace Advocacy

Rahul Gandhi’s intervention has sparked a significant debate online, with many supporters viewing his stance as a principled defence of global peace. The Congress leader has historically advocated for diplomatic dialogue over military destruction in international affairs.

As the deadline looms, the world remains on high alert. The Strait of Hormuz remains a vital artery for global energy supplies, and any prolonged conflict in the region is expected to have immediate and severe impacts on international oil markets and regional stability. ‘Nothing Left in the Left, Detached from People’: Rahul Gandhi Targets CM Pinarayi Vijayan, PM Narendra Modi in Kerala Campaign.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has condemned US President Donald Trump’s rhetoric regarding Iran, stating that nuclear weapons use can never be justified. As the US deadline for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz nears, military strikes on Iranian infrastructure have intensified, while the White House denies any plans for nuclear deployment.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2026 11:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).